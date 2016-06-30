版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 13:37 BJT

BRIEF-Triangle Petroleum provides update on its review of strategic alternatives

June 30 Triangle Petroleum Corp:

* Adopted tax benefits preservation plan designed to reduce likelihood that co will experience "ownership change" under U.S. Federal income tax laws

* Triangle Petroleum Corporation provides update on its review of strategic alternatives

