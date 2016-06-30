版本:
BRIEF-Opko Health to acquire Transition Therapeutics

June 30 Opko Health Inc :

* Says under terms, Transition Therapeutics security holders to receive approximately 6.4 million shares of Opko common stock

* Says transaction is valued at approximately us$60 million, or us$1.55 per share of Transition Therapeutics common stock

* Says deal approved by boards of directors of both companies

* Opko Health to acquire Transition Therapeutics

