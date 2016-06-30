BRIEF-Opko Health to acquire Transition Therapeutics

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill announces Q4 2016 production for Oyu Tolgoi
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter
June 30 Opko Health Inc :
* Says under terms, Transition Therapeutics security holders to receive approximately 6.4 million shares of Opko common stock
* Says transaction is valued at approximately us$60 million, or us$1.55 per share of Transition Therapeutics common stock
* Says deal approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Opko Health to acquire Transition Therapeutics
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines