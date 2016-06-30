版本:
中国
2016年 6月 30日

BRIEF-Time director of Sonic Foundry to retire

June 30 Sonic Foundry Inc

* Says sonic foundry has no immediate plans to replace Dr. Peercy on board of directors

* Time director of sonic foundry board to retire

