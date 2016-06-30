BRIEF-Teladoc to acquire HealthiestYou

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Teladoc Inc
* Teladoc to acquire HealthiestYou
* Purchase price consists of $45 million cash and 6.96 million shares of Teladoc's common stock
* Reiterates its previously communicated commitment to achieving adjusted ebitda break-even in Q4 of 2017
* Teladoc inc says updated its outlook for full year 2016
* $45 million cash component will be funded in its entirety with Teladoc's recently expanded bank facility
* For full year 2016, confirm an expected net loss of $51.8 million to $53.8 million
* Teladoc inc says increasing revenue outlook for FY 2016 to a new range of $126 million to $130 million
* Teladoc inc says FY 2016 guidance for adjusted ebitda loss range of $35 million to $37 million remains unchanged
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $-1.35, revenue view $120.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says is still targeting adjusted ebitda breakeven by Q4 of 2017
* Teladoc Inc says outlook for total 2016 visits now increased to 915,000 to 945,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.