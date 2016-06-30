BRIEF-Newmont enters agreement to sell interest in Indonesian assets

BRIEF-Turquoise Hill announces Q4 2016 production for Oyu Tolgoi
* In Q4'16, concentrator throughput increased 7.4% over Q3'16 resulting in an average daily rate of 106,700 tonnes for quarter
June 30 Newmont Mining Corp :
* Says total consideration is $1.3 billion for Newmont's 48.5 percent economic interest in PTNNT
* Newmont Mining Corp says Nusa Tenggara Mining Corporation, majority owned by Sumitomo Corporation, has also agreed to sell its ownership stake to PT AMI
* Says amount is comprised of cash proceeds of $920 million expected to be paid at closing and contingent payments of $403 million
* Newmont Mining Corp says binding share sale, purchase agreement with PT Amman Mineral Internasional to sell its interests in PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara
* Says contingent payments of $403 million tied to metal price upside and development of Elang
* Newmont enters agreement to sell interest in Indonesian assets
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines