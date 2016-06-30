BRIEF-Lindsay Corp Q3 EPS $0.90

June 30 Lindsay Corp

* Lindsay Corp says backlog of unshipped orders at may 31, 2016 was $61.2 million compared with $53.2 million at may 31, 2015

* Lindsay Corporation reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.90

* Q3 revenue $141.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $147.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S