BRIEF-Lindsay Corp Q3 EPS $0.90

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Lindsay Corp
* Lindsay Corp says backlog of unshipped orders at may 31, 2016 was $61.2 million compared with $53.2 million at may 31, 2015
* Lindsay Corporation reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.90
* Q3 revenue $141.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $147.5 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.