版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 19:10 BJT

BRIEF-Kingtone Wirelessinfo says sees FY 2016 revenues in $2 mln-$4 mln range

June 30 Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution

* Now expect fy revenues in range between $2 million and $4 million and net loss in range between $0 and $1 million

* Kingtone wirelessinfo solution holding ltd reports the first six months of fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐