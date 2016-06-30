BRIEF-Kingtone Wirelessinfo says sees FY 2016 revenues in $2 mln-$4 mln range

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution
* Now expect fy revenues in range between $2 million and $4 million and net loss in range between $0 and $1 million
Kingtone wirelessinfo solution holding ltd reports the first six months of fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.