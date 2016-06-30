BRIEF-Darden Restaurants reports Q4 earnings per share of $1.09

June 30 Darden Restaurants Reports Fiscal 2016 Fourth Quarter And Full Year Results; Reports Positive Same

* Sees 2017 same-restaurant sales growth of 1.0% to 2.0%

* Q4 earnings per share $1.10 from continuing operations

* Qtrly olive garden total sales $981.8 million versus $1,037 million last year

* Qtrly same-restaurant sales increased 1.7% on a fiscal calendar basis

* Sees 2017 total capital spending of $310 to $350 million

* Qtrly olive garden same-restaurant sales rose 1.6 percent

* Sees board of directors increased quarterly dividend to $0 .56 per common share

* Darden restaurants inc says new dividend represents a 12% increase over company's previous quarterly dividend of $0.50

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly earnings per share $1.09

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Restaurant sales for all brands; increases quarterly dividend; and provides fiscal 2017 outlook

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $3.80 to $3.90

* Q4 revenue $1.79 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.81 billion