BRIEF-ConAgra Foods Q4 loss per share $0.07 from cont ops

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Conagra Foods Inc
* Qtrly consumer foods segment posted sales of approximately $1.7 billion, down 12 percent
* Expect that Q1 fiscal 2017 will show double-digit comparable year-over-year EPS growth
* Conagra foods inc says Q4 commercial foods sales $1.1 billion versus $1.2 billion last year
* Qtrly total sales $2.83 billion versus $3.13 billion
* Q4 revenue view $2.89 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 loss per share $0.07 from continuing operations
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.52 from continuing operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.