版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 20:59 BJT

BRIEF-Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co reports Q1 earnings $0.02/shr

June 30 Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp Ltd

* Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.02

* Q1 revenue $78.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐