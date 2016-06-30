BRIEF-Constellation Brands reports Q1 fiscal 2017 results

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Constellation Brands Inc
* Says updates fiscal 2017 reported basis EPS outlook to $5.98 - $6.28
* Qtrly reported basis EPS of $1.55 and comparable basis EPS of $1.54
* Says reaffirms fiscal 2017 comparable basis EPS outlook of $6.05 - $6.35
* Reaffirms fiscal 2017 operating cash flow target of at least $1.5 billion and free cash flow projection of $250 - $350 million
* Qtrly net sales for beer segment increased 19 percent
* Continues to expect total capital expenditures to be $1.25 - $1.35 billion for fiscal 2017
* Qtrly wine and spirits net sales increased eight percent
* Qtrly reported net sales $1,872 million versus $1,631 million last year
* Qtrly comparable net sales $1,872 million versus $1,631 million last year
* Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share of class a common stock
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.52, revenue view $1.83 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy 2017 earnings per share view $6.27, revenue view $7.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.