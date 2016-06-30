BRIEF-Hertz Global to supply Lyft with rental cars in U.S.

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Hertz Global Holdings Inc
* Hertz Global Holdings reaches U.S. supply agreement with Lyft for rental cars
* Hertz Global Holdings Inc says Hertz will begin renting cars to Lyft drivers in Los Angeles and San Francisco with more markets expected to follow
* Hertz Global Holdings Inc says cars can be used for both Lyft business and personal driving
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.