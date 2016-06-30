版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四

BRIEF-Galmed Pharmaceuticals says enters research collaboration agreement

June 30 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd

* Has right to enter into exclusive negotiations with Yeda to complete license agreement to commercialize diagnostic, prognostic tool for Aramchol

* Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Weizmann Institute of Science to enter a research collaboration agreement to assess Aramchol(tm) effects on microbiome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

