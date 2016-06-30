BRIEF-Galmed Pharmaceuticals says enters research collaboration agreement

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd
* Has right to enter into exclusive negotiations with Yeda to complete license agreement to commercialize diagnostic, prognostic tool for Aramchol
* Galmed Pharmaceuticals and Weizmann Institute of Science to enter a research collaboration agreement to assess Aramchol(tm) effects on microbiome Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.