BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Oceanis with Nidera

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Diana Shipping
* Diana Shipping says entered into time charter contract with Nidera S.P.A., Roma, for one of its Panamax dry bulk vessels
* Diana Shipping says m/v Oceanis employment is anticipated to generate approximately US$1.4 million of gross revenue
* Gross charter rate is us$5,200 per day for a period of minimum 9 months to maximum 11 months
* Diana Shipping Inc announces time charter contract for m/v Oceanis with Nidera
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.