版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 21:01 BJT

BRIEF-21Vianet Group says buyer group's going private proposal withdrawn

June 30 21vianet Group Inc

* 21Vianet Group Inc announces receipt of withdrawal of buyer group's going private proposal

* As a result, dissolution of special committee of board of company has been approved by board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐