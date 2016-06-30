BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says to sell real estate facilities management business in Canada

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 SNC-Lavalin Group Inc
* Says community mailboxes and P3s are not included in agreement
* Says sale is a result of a review carried out, which identified these activities as non-core to business strategy
* Says "aligning our operations & maintenance business in canada with SNC-Lavalin's core sectors"
* Says transfer of employment to Brookfield GIS will occur during a transition period
* SNC-Lavalin reaches an agreement to sell its real estate facilities management business in Canada for $45 million to brookfield global integrated solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.