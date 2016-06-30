BRIEF-Rofin-Sinar stockholders approve acquisition by Coherent

June 30 Rofin-sinar Technologies Inc

* Rofin-Sinar stockholders approve acquisition by Coherent

* Rofin-Sinar Technologies - holders of more than 95 pct of shares of company's common stock present and voting at special meeting voted in favor of deal

* Continues to anticipate that transaction will be completed in last calendar quarter of 2016