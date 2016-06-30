版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Hess encouraged by favorable results of 2nd well offshore Guyana

June 30 Hess Corp

* Announced positive results from Liza-2 exploration well in Stabroek Block offshore Guyana

* Encouraged by favorable results of second well offshore Guyana; confirms a world-class oil discovery Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐