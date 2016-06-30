BRIEF-Paychex Inc reports Q4 earnings per share $0.49

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Paychex Inc
* Paychex Inc reports fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.49
* Q4 revenue $753.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $751.5 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Total service revenue also increased 9 pct to $741.6 million for Q4
* Expects FY 2017 total service revenue to grow 7-8 percent
* Payroll service revenue increased 5 pct for Q4
* FY 2017 net income is expected to increase approximately 8 pct
* Human Resource Services revenue increased 14 pct for Q4
* Expects FY 2017 net income to grow by about 8 percent
* For FY 2017 payroll service revenue anticipated to increase approximately 4 pct, HRS revenue anticipated to increase in range of 12 pct to 14 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.