版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Finjan grants patent license agreement to a European cloud-based network security company

June 30 Finjan Holdings Inc

* Finjan grants a patent license agreement to a European cloud-based network security company

* Terms of agreement are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

