公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四

BRIEF-Sinclair to amend and extend bank credit agreement

June 30 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc

* Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc says to extend maturity date of its revolving credit facility and term a loans from April 9, 2018 to July 31 , 2021

* Sinclair to amend and extend bank credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

