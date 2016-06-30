BRIEF-Sinclair to amend and extend bank credit agreement

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc
* Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc says to extend maturity date of its revolving credit facility and term a loans from April 9, 2018 to July 31 , 2021
* Sinclair to amend and extend bank credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.