公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 21:21 BJT

BRIEF-Highway Holdings reports Q4 EPS $0.06

June 30 Highway Holdings Ltd

* Sees net sales increased 7.4 percent to $5.2 million from $4.9 million a year ago

* Reports solid fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year end results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

