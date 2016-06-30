BRIEF-Highway Holdings reports Q4 EPS $0.06

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
June 30 Highway Holdings Ltd
* Sees net sales increased 7.4 percent to $5.2 million from $4.9 million a year ago
* Reports solid fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and year end results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.06 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.