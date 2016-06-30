版本:
BRIEF-Houghton Mifflin Harcourt appoints Brian Napack to board

June 30 Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co

* Houghton Mifflin Harcourt appoints Brian Napack to board of directors

* Appointment brings number of board members from seven to eight Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

