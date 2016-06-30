版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Canexus Corp says Superior Plus terminated arrangement agreement

June 30 Canexus Corp

* Deal termination fee of $25 million is payable by superior to Canexus, which Canexus will use for further debt reduction

* Superior plus terminates arrangement agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

