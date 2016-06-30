版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 21:14 BJT

BRIEF-Omega announces proposed underwritten public offering of senior notes

June 30 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

* Omega announces proposed underwritten public offering of senior notes

* Omega Healthcare Investors says intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

