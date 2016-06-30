版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 30日 星期四 21:29 BJT

BRIEF-Identiv appoints Nina Shapiro to board of directors

June 30 Identiv Inc

* Identiv appoints Nina B. Shapiro to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

