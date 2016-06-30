BRIEF-Invesco ltd announces accelerated share repurchase program

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Invesco Ltd
* Invesco Ltd provides update on UK and continental Europe business; announces accelerated share repurchase program
* Long-Term net flows for Invesco Ltd from June 1 through June 29, 2016, were positive at $1.3 billion
* To enter into accelerated share repurchase agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co LLC to repurchase $150 million of co's outstanding common stock
* "UK vote to leave EU has no impact on our ability to continue to offer our products in their respective markets" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.