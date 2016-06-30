BRIEF-Perlite Canada Inc posts second quarter results of 2016

June 30 Perlite Canada Inc

* Perlite Canada Inc announces its results for the second quarter of 2016

* Qtrly revenues of $2 million versus $1.9 million

* Qtrly earnings before income taxes of $314,916 versus earnings before income taxes of $195,768 for same period in 2015