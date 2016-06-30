BRIEF-WiLan's unit enters into license agreement with Carl Zeiss

June 30 Press Release

* Wilan Inc says consideration to be paid to wilan and all other terms of agreement are confidential

* Wilan Inc says license resolves litigation pending in district of delaware

* Wilan Inc says its subsidiary, advanced microscopy inc, has entered into a license agreement with Carl Zeiss Microscopy, LLC

* Wilan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Carl Zeiss