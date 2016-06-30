BRIEF-WiLan's unit enters into license agreement with Carl Zeiss

BRIEF-Strad Energy Services announces $10 mln bought deal financing
* Strad Energy Services Ltd. Announces $10.0 million bought deal financing to fund growth
June 30 Press Release
* Wilan Inc says consideration to be paid to wilan and all other terms of agreement are confidential
* Wilan Inc says license resolves litigation pending in district of delaware
* Wilan Inc says its subsidiary, advanced microscopy inc, has entered into a license agreement with Carl Zeiss Microscopy, LLC
Wilan subsidiary enters into license agreement with Carl Zeiss
* Data Communications Management Corp. announces $2.1 million investment in digital print and digital label production equipment together with initiatives to exit under-performing business lines
TORONTO, Jan 16 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, with financials down and several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.