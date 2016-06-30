版本:
BRIEF-LongTail Alpha announces sale of minority interest

June 30 LongTail Alpha LLC :

* LongTail Alpha announces sale of minority interest

* Janus Capital Group Inc has taken a minority interest in firm

* Terms of investment agreement were not disclosed

* Firm intends to run at least two investment strategies, a "OneTail Hedge" strategy and a "TwoTail Alpha" strategy Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

