June 30 Ignyta Inc :

* Ignyta secures $42 million term loan facility

* Ignyta inc says received initial funding of $32 million, substantially all of which was used to repay company's prior loan with silicon valley bank

* Ignyta secures $42 million term loan facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)