BRIEF-C&J Energy Services announces agreement in principle with lenders and extension of forbearance

BRIEF-NAV CANADA reports December traffic figures
* Air traffic in December 2016 increased by an average of 4.4 per cent compared to same month in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 C&J Energy Services Ltd
* Announces agreement in principle with lenders and extension of forbearance
* Lenders have also agreed in principle to provide debtor-in-possession financing to bridge co through proposed restructuring transaction
* Agreement in principle also contemplates an infusion of new equity capital through a backstopped equity rights offering
* Will continue to negotiate with lenders to finalize definitive documentation, including entry into restructuring support agreement
* Agreement in principle contemplates deleveraging deal pursuant to which about $1.4 billion of co's debt to be converted to new common equity
* Co, lending group have also entered into an extension of forbearance with respect to previously announced covenant breach
* Lenders agreed to forbear from exercising default remedies or accelerating any indebtedness through July 17, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Air traffic in December 2016 increased by an average of 4.4 per cent compared to same month in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 16 Oil producer Noble Energy Inc said on Monday it would buy smaller rival Clayton Williams Energy Inc for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal to enhance its presence in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. oil field.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC said it had started to lay off staff on Monday, after Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to acquire some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations.