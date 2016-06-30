BRIEF-Earthlink announces refinancing of credit facility

BRIEF-NAV CANADA reports December traffic figures
* Air traffic in December 2016 increased by an average of 4.4 per cent compared to same month in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 30 Earthlink :
* Refinanced its $135 million revolving credit facility which otherwise would have matured in may 2017
* New amended and restated credit facility provides for a $125 million revolving credit facility and a $50 million delayed draw term loan
* Delivered notice of redemption for $90 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 8-7/8% senior notes due 2019
* Earthlink Announces Refinancing Of Credit Facility And Partial Redemption Of 8-7/8% senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 16 Oil producer Noble Energy Inc said on Monday it would buy smaller rival Clayton Williams Energy Inc for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal to enhance its presence in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. oil field.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC said it had started to lay off staff on Monday, after Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to acquire some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations.