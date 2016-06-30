版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 06:01 BJT

BRIEF-Earthlink announces refinancing of credit facility

June 30 Earthlink :

* Refinanced its $135 million revolving credit facility which otherwise would have matured in may 2017

* New amended and restated credit facility provides for a $125 million revolving credit facility and a $50 million delayed draw term loan

* Delivered notice of redemption for $90 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 8-7/8% senior notes due 2019

* Earthlink Announces Refinancing Of Credit Facility And Partial Redemption Of 8-7/8% senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐