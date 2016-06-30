版本:
BRIEF-Summer Infant announces passing of board member Richard Wenz

June 30 Summer Infant Inc :

* Richard Wenz died earlier this week after a brief, unexpected illness

* Wenz, age 66 was company's lead independent director

* Summer infant announces passing of board member Richard Wenz Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

