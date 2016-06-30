版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 06:25 BJT

BRIEF-CO2 Solutions issues warrants to Gastran Systems in connection with 2015 collaboration agreement

June 30 Co2 Solutions

* Co2 Solutions issues warrants to Gastran Systems in connection with 2015 collaboration agreement

* Issued 200,000 common share purchase warrants to Cleveland, Ohio-based Cleveland Gas Systems LLC, DBA Gastran Systems Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

