BRIEF-Wireless Telecom Group board appoints Timothy Whelan as CEO

June 30 Wireless Telecom Group Inc

* WTT board appoints Timothy Whelan as new chief executive officer

* Says as CEO, Whelan succeeds Paul Genova, who will assume role of president and chief operating officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

