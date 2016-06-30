BRIEF-Wireless Telecom Group board appoints Timothy Whelan as CEO

BRIEF-NAV CANADA reports December traffic figures
* Air traffic in December 2016 increased by an average of 4.4 per cent compared to same month in 2015
June 30 Wireless Telecom Group Inc
* WTT board appoints Timothy Whelan as new chief executive officer
* Says as CEO, Whelan succeeds Paul Genova, who will assume role of president and chief operating officer
Jan 16 Oil producer Noble Energy Inc said on Monday it would buy smaller rival Clayton Williams Energy Inc for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal to enhance its presence in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. oil field.
Jan 16 American Apparel LLC said it had started to lay off staff on Monday, after Canadian apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc withdrew its initial plan to acquire some of the bankrupt U.S. fashion retailer's manufacturing operations.