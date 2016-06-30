版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 05:55 BJT

BRIEF-Omega Healthcare Investors announces pricing of $700 mln senior notes offering

June 30 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

* Announces pricing of $700 million senior notes offering

* Says priced an aggregate principal amount of $700 million of 4.375% senior notes due 2023 pursuant to a public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐