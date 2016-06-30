版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 06:06 BJT

BRIEF-CVR Refining provides update on Coffeyville refinery operations

June 30 CVR Refining LP

* CVR Refining provides update on Coffeyville refinery operations

* Says temporary measures have been implemented by Magellan to allow CVR refining's Coffeyville refinery to partially increase rates

* Magellan Midstream Partners informed co its 8-inch refined petroleum products pipeline to not return to full service for about 3 more weeks

* CVR refining's Coffeyville refinery will continue to operate at reduced rates until pipeline is fully restored

* Source text for Eikon: Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐