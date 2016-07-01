BRIEF-Avcorp Composite and Union reach long term collective agreement

June 30 Avcorp Industries Inc

* New agreement calls for wage increases of 1%, 2.25%, 2.25% and 2.75% in first four years of contract

* Agreement includes incentive compensation that arises from meeting team performance targets

* Reached collective bargaining agreement with glass molders and plastics union local 19 for a six year labor contract

* Avcorp Composite Fabrication Inc and Union reach long term collective agreement