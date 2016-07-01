BRIEF-Tesla provides credit facility update

June 30 Tesla Exploration Ltd

* Canadian lender has extended availability of company's demand credit facility in Canada to July 8, 2016

* Uk demand overdraft facility remains at £1.8 million subject to reductions at any time

* Make no assurances with respect to its ability to reach an agreement

* Failure to reach an agreement would have a material adverse effect on company

* Continues to work with both its UK and Canadian lenders to achieve an agreement

* Tesla provides credit facility update