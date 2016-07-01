BRIEF-Tesla provides credit facility update

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
June 30 Tesla Exploration Ltd
* Canadian lender has extended availability of company's demand credit facility in Canada to July 8, 2016
* Uk demand overdraft facility remains at £1.8 million subject to reductions at any time
* Make no assurances with respect to its ability to reach an agreement
* Failure to reach an agreement would have a material adverse effect on company
* Continues to work with both its UK and Canadian lenders to achieve an agreement
* Tesla provides credit facility update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.