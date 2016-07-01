BRIEF-InspireMD announces pricing of public offering of approximately $14.6 mln

June 30 Inspiremd Inc

* Each share of series B convertible preferred stock is convertible into 100 shares of common stock at price equal to $0.33 per share

* InspireMD announces pricing of public offering of approximately $14.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)