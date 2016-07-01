版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五

BRIEF-Convalo Health International promoted Hector Rivera to Chief Financial Officer

June 30 Convalo Health International Corp

* Promoted Hector Rivera to Chief Financial Officer

* Convalo Health International appoints new Chief Financial Officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

