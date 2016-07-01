版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 19:09 BJT

BRIEF-Radnet announces closing of amended and restated $602.5 mln first lien credit facilities

July 1 Radnet Inc

* Radnet announces the closing of amended and restated $602.5 million first lien credit facilities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

