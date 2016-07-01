版本:
BRIEF-Spark says announces publication of positive follow-up data from phase 1 trial of voretigene neparvovec in The Lancet

July 1 Spark Therapeutics Inc

* Says has initiated a rolling submission of bla with fda on voretigene neparvovec

* Spark therapeutics announces publication of positive follow-up data from phase 1 trial of voretigene neparvovec in the lancet Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

