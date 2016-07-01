版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 20:03 BJT

BRIEF-Onconova reminds shareholders that rights offering ownership day is July 1

July 1 Onconova Therapeutics Inc

* Onconova reminds shareholders that rights offering ownership day is Friday, July 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

