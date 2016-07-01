版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 21:16 BJT

BRIEF-Scorpio Tankers buys around 657,154 shares for about $4.23/shr

July 1 Scorpio Tankers Inc

* Scorpio Tankers Inc announces purchase of common shares

* Purchased an aggregate of 657,154 common shares of company at an average price of $4.23 per share in open market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

