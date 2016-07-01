版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 21:33 BJT

BRIEF-Syncora Guarantee enters amended, restated restructuring support agreement with PREPA

July 1 Syncora Holdings Ltd

* Syncora Guarantee Inc entered into amended and restated restructuring support agreement with Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority

* Syncora Holdings Ltd says agreement in connection with $197 million in principal amount of guarantees issued by SGI covering bonds issued by PREPA

* Believes that transaction will not have a material effect on company's consolidated financial condition

* Syncora Holdings Ltd says under terms of PREPA settlement, SCAI was required to purchase $38.5 million of PREPA bonds

* Syncora Holdings Ltd says SCAI may be required to make additional bond purchases in near to medium term

* Syncora Holdings Ltd announces posting of first quarter 2016 interim GAAP consolidated financial statements and provides update on recent events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐