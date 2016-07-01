BRIEF-Syncora Guarantee enters amended, restated restructuring support agreement with PREPA

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
July 1 Syncora Holdings Ltd
* Syncora Guarantee Inc entered into amended and restated restructuring support agreement with Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority
* Syncora Holdings Ltd says agreement in connection with $197 million in principal amount of guarantees issued by SGI covering bonds issued by PREPA
* Believes that transaction will not have a material effect on company's consolidated financial condition
* Syncora Holdings Ltd says under terms of PREPA settlement, SCAI was required to purchase $38.5 million of PREPA bonds
* Syncora Holdings Ltd says SCAI may be required to make additional bond purchases in near to medium term
* Syncora Holdings Ltd announces posting of first quarter 2016 interim GAAP consolidated financial statements and provides update on recent events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.