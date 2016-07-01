BRIEF-L.B. Foster company amends credit agreement

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
July 1 L.B. Foster Co says:
* L.B. Foster company amends credit agreement
* L.B. Foster Co says maximum leverage ratio is increased to 4.75 to 1.00 for second and third quarters of 2016
* L.B. Foster Co says size of facility was reduced to $275 million from $335 million under the amendment
* L.B. Foster Co says maximum amount of dividends, distributions and redemptions is reduced to $4 million annually from $25 million until march 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.