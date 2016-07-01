版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 1日 星期五 23:06 BJT

BRIEF-L.B. Foster company amends credit agreement

July 1 L.B. Foster Co says:

* L.B. Foster company amends credit agreement

* L.B. Foster Co says maximum leverage ratio is increased to 4.75 to 1.00 for second and third quarters of 2016

* L.B. Foster Co says size of facility was reduced to $275 million from $335 million under the amendment

* L.B. Foster Co says maximum amount of dividends, distributions and redemptions is reduced to $4 million annually from $25 million until march 31, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐