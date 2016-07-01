BRIEF-Williams Companies says Frank MacInnis steps down as Chairman

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks and pound weak, brace for May's speech on Brexit stance
* May to outline Britain EU divorce plan amid "hard Brexit" fears
July 1 Williams Companies Inc :
* Williams chairman Frank T. Macinnis steps down for personal reasons; announces additional board resignations
* Kathleen Cooper, a current director and Audit Committee member has been appointed chairman of Board of Directors
* "Board determines that Alan Armstrong is right leader for Williams going forward"
* Williams Companies says will evaluate appropriate size and composition of Board going forward in accordance with its standard nominating and governance procedures
* Ralph Izzo, Frank Macinnis, Eric Mandelblatt, Keith Meister, Steven Nance, Laura Sugg disagreed with strategic direction of board
* "Board will continue to take appropriate actions to position company for future and enhance value for Williams stockholders"
Izzo, Mandelblatt, Meister, Nance, Sugg decided to resign from Williams Board of Directors, effective immediately
* Safe-haven yen gains ahead of British PM May's Brexit speech
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 16 A section of an intra-provincial oilfield pipeline under construction in Canada's oil heartland of Alberta needs replacement after being damaged by an act of "mischief," authorities said on Monday.