BRIEF-Mitsubishi Motors reports June sales

July 1 (Reuters) -

* Mitsubishi Motors reports June sales

* Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc reported June 2016 sales of 8,023, up one percent from June of last year Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

